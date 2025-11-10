Aneet Padda to start Shakti Shalini's shoot after wrapping up college exams

Actor Aneet Padda, who made waves among Gen Z audiences with Saiyaraa earlier this year, is gearing up for her next feature, Shakti Shalini, part of a popular horror-comedy franchise. But before the cameras roll, the actor is focused on completing her final-year BA (Hons) Political Science exams at Jesus and Mary College (JMC), University of Delhi. Aneet Padda became an overnight sensation post Saiyaraa.

A source reveals, "Aneet is set to appear for her college exams in December and January before she begins shooting for Shakti Shalini, which she is headlining."



Industry insiders share that the actor has been striking a careful balance between academics and work. "Her schedule is being managed perfectly so she can devote time to her studies while wrapping up key professional commitments," adds another source.

Aneet signed Shakti Shalini at 22, and the film is slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026. The makers recently unveiled the first-look teaser alongside their latest outing Thamma. Before Saiyaraa, Aneet appeared in Salaam Venky (2022), playing the blind love interest of Vishal Jethwa.