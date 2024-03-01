Anjum Fakih on her first Umraah: I wanted to fulfill the promise I gave to my mom, I had tears in my eyes

In a pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, actor Anjum Fakih went for her first Umraah recently with her mother. “I had promised my mom 2 years back that I would take her to perform Umrah. Due to prior work commitments, I couldn’t do it. This year, I finally fulfilled my promise. It is me and my mom’s first Umrah and our first pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina,” shares Fakih. anjum fakih umraah

Throughout their pilgrimage, Fakih’s mother exemplified acts of kindness and generosity, inspiring her daughter along the way. “The kindest deed my mom performed was buying dates, known as khajoor, to distribute in the Madina Masjid’s Haram. She has been donating money to the needy throughout her journey in Mecca and Medina. This selfless act of hers is something I aspire to instill in my own life,” the 34-year-old tells us.

Recalling the transformative experience of the pilgrimage, the Kundali Bhagya actor shares her reflections on faith and unity. “The pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina profoundly transformed my faith and perspective on life,” she remarks, adding, “Experiencing the unity of millions of believers, engaging in ancient rituals, and feeling the profound spiritual presence were incredibly humbling.”

Fakih also emphasises the importance of tolerance, compassion, and unity, inspired by witnessing people from diverse backgrounds come together in worship. “It also instilled in me a profound sense of gratitude and renewed commitment to living a purposeful and righteous life.”

Offering advice to future pilgrims, Fakih says, “If someone is planning their first Umrah, I would strongly suggest organizing their holy journey through a renowned travel and tours company,” continuing, “Physical preparation, such as exercising beforehand, is recommended to ensure you have the energy to perform Umrah with zeal and zest.”

Reflecting on the awe-inspiring moment of laying eyes on the Kaaba, the actor describes the overwhelming experience and expresses, “They say that when you lay your eyes on the Kaaba and make any dua (prayer), it surely gets answered. I had tears in my eyes; it was an overwhelming experience. There’s a profound sense of connection to centuries of history, faith, and the collective prayers of millions of believers who have stood in the same place before.”