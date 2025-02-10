Anubhav Sinha recalls ‘Bollywood people wanted Shah Rukh Khan to fail’ for RaOne

Acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, known for hard-hitting films such as Mulk, Article 15, Thappad, and Anek, recently shared insights into the making of Ra.One and the challenges that led to its downfall. Anubhav Sinha spoke about what behind the making and downfall of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Ra One

The director revealed that he first conceived the idea for the film in 2005 and began writing it the following year. While discussions with Shah Rukh Khan were ongoing, nothing had been formally agreed upon at that stage. However, an unexpected turn of events in Berlin changed everything.

Anubhav, in an interview to The Lallantop, recounted how, during a press conference, Shah Rukh Khan publicly announced the project before boarding a flight back to India. As the news broke, the filmmaker found himself inundated with calls for the next eight hours, unable to verify the announcement. When he finally managed to speak to the actor, he was met with a simple response: “Why hide it?”

Reflecting on the film’s development, Anubhav admitted that Ra.One did not turn out as he had originally envisioned. He noted that financial constraints were never a concern, as Shah Rukh Khan never brought up budgetary discussions. The director confessed that he was not privy to the exact figures but had heard estimates ranging between ₹90-120 crore. Despite this, he found himself overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the project. “I lost control of the film,” he admitted.

Discussing the production process, Apoorva acknowledged that working on a film of this magnitude was uncharted territory for everyone involved. He found himself spending up to 18 hours a day with Shah Rukh Khan, collaborating with an Italian cinematographer and an American VFX supervisor—both of whom, he felt, had a greater understanding of cinema than he did. He credited Shah Rukh Khan’s intelligence and diplomatic approach for ensuring he never felt overshadowed. The actor involved Anubhav in key decisions, including casting. Even the decision to bring Akon on board for Chammak Chalo was initiated by music duo Vishal-Shekhar. Sinha recalled how he called Shah Rukh Khan with the request, and the superstar simply responded, “Let me try…”—a testament to his ability to make things happen.

Looking back at the film’s box office performance, Anubhav placed the blame squarely on himself. He acknowledged that the script and editing were flawed, and while he still believed in the core story, the attempt to cater to all sections of the audience ultimately worked against the film. The only aspects he felt were executed well were the music and visual effects.

Aubhav also spoke about the underlying negativity that surrounded both Shah Rukh Khan and Ra.One. By the film’s second week in cinemas, he realised that it would not meet expectations, leaving him feeling dejected. During a conversation in London, producer Kishore Lulla reassured him that, despite the film’s performance, he and Shah Rukh Khan would still recover their investment. However, Sinha sensed that certain people in the industry had actively wanted the film to fail.

“I have been in the industry long enough to recognise that sentiment,” he remarked. Seeing Shah Rukh Khan acknowledge the film’s failure was particularly painful for him. “It was heartbreaking because I betrayed the film and his trust in me. I couldn’t deliver a film that he could be proud of.”