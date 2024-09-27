Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anubhav Sinha says Ra.One failed as he was enamoured by Shah Rukh Khan: 'Whatever he said sounded gospel truth'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Sep 27, 2024 09:07 PM IST

Anubhav Sinha spoke about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker recently directed the web show IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

Anubhav Sinha recently recalled his experience of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One. He recalled how he was mesmerised by the actor while working with him on the science-fiction action-thriller. Anubhav, in an interview with Mashable India, said that he was enamoured by Shah Rukh since he was a big star. (Also read: Anubhav Sinha breaks silence on the failure of his last two films Bheed, Anek: ‘Discourages you from making more movies’)

Anubhav Sinha said he was enamoured by Shah Rukh Khan while directing him in Ra. One.
Anubhav Sinha said he was enamoured by Shah Rukh Khan while directing him in Ra. One.

Anuabhav Sinha reflects on his mistakes during Ra. One

The filmmaker when asked about his experience of working wirh Shah Rukh in Ra.One said, “Mere saath jo nuksaan tha wo ye tha ki I was so enamoured by him ki whatever he said sounded gospel truth to me which should not have happened (My biggest mistake was that I was so enamoured by Shah Rukh that whatever he said sounded gospel truth to me which should not have happened). But that is not his fault. That is my fault.”

About Ra.One

Ra.One was produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie also featured Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal in pivotal characters. It was considered the biggest budget film of its time due to 3D conversion and VFX. In-spite of its action and VFX, the movie was criticised for its script.

Anubhav Sinha's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Anubhav's web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack recently released on Netflix The crime thriller-drama is based on the real-life events of 1999 when Indian Airlines flight IC 814 was hijacked by five men after it took off from Kathmandu. The flight first landed in Amritsar, then in Lahore, and then in Dubai, where 27 passengers were freed in exchange for fuel. The plane was then taken to Kandahar, and the standoff lasted for a week.

The show features Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, Patralekha Paul, Kumud Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pooja Gor, Kanwaljit Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Sushant Singh, Rajiv Thakur and others in pivotal characters.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On