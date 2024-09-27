Anubhav Sinha says Ra.One failed as he was enamoured by Shah Rukh Khan: 'Whatever he said sounded gospel truth'

Anuabhav Sinha reflects on his mistakes during Ra. One

The filmmaker when asked about his experience of working wirh Shah Rukh in Ra.One said, “Mere saath jo nuksaan tha wo ye tha ki I was so enamoured by him ki whatever he said sounded gospel truth to me which should not have happened (My biggest mistake was that I was so enamoured by Shah Rukh that whatever he said sounded gospel truth to me which should not have happened). But that is not his fault. That is my fault.”

About Ra.One

Ra.One was produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie also featured Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal in pivotal characters. It was considered the biggest budget film of its time due to 3D conversion and VFX. In-spite of its action and VFX, the movie was criticised for its script.

Anubhav Sinha's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Anubhav's web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack recently released on Netflix The crime thriller-drama is based on the real-life events of 1999 when Indian Airlines flight IC 814 was hijacked by five men after it took off from Kathmandu. The flight first landed in Amritsar, then in Lahore, and then in Dubai, where 27 passengers were freed in exchange for fuel. The plane was then taken to Kandahar, and the standoff lasted for a week.

The show features Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, Patralekha Paul, Kumud Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pooja Gor, Kanwaljit Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Sushant Singh, Rajiv Thakur and others in pivotal characters.