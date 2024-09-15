Anubhav Sinha breaks silence on the failure of his last two films Bheed, Anek: ‘Discourages you from making more movies’

What Anubhav said

During the chat, the director opened up about the impact of making a film that underperforms at the box office and said, "It almost discourages you from making more movies. It breaks your heart, it breaks your backbone. You lose confidence. You almost get encouraged not to make a film again. But then something else convinces you enough to do it again and then you look back and say, ‘No, it’s not a big deal, it’s okay.'”

He went on to add, “I had three back-to-back hits and then I had two films that didn’t work and those were also strange times and I was making a dark film (Bheed) on Corona tragedy, and in black-and-white, it didn’t work. It’s okay. As long as you are not ashamed of your film, as long as people who participated with you in that film are not ashamed, you take it in your stride. When you read or write history, you turn a page, and you have gone past a decade in the history of filmmaking, so don’t take yourself that seriously.”

More details

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack courted controversy after its release on August 29. The show has been accused of ‘whitewashing’ the events leading to the hijack. Netflix agreed to update the series' disclaimer to mention the real names of the hijackers after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry met them over the allegations of misrepresentation of facts.