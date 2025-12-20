Anuj Sachdeva on being attacked: Despite clear evidence, no arrest has been made

After being assaulted by a society member just a few days ago, TV actor Anuj Sachdev says he is still shaken and waiting for justice as no action has been taken against the person who attacked him. He tells us, “The incident happened late Sunday night in the parking area of my residential complex. What began as a very minor exchange suddenly escalated in a way I could never have imagined. Without any real provocation, the other resident became aggressive and violently attacked me with a rod.” Anuj

The 41-year-old adds, “The assault was brutal and left me shocked and helpless. This wasn’t a momentary loss of temper; it was a serious act of violence that could have had far worse consequences. The fact that this happened inside my own society has shaken my sense of safety deeply.” Ask him about his injuries, and Anuj says, “I suffered a significant impact which has caused slurred speech, blurred vision and repeated episodes of vomiting.”

He adds: “The doctors have expressed concern about the head trauma and have advised strict rest, medication and close monitoring. While I am trying to recover physically, the after effects of the injury have been frightening and have disrupted my daily life.”

Following the attack, the actor moved swiftly to approach the authorities. “I filed a formal police complaint immediately after the incident, with all available evidence, including video footage of the assault, details of an eyewitness and information about CCTV cameras that captured what transpired.” However, there has been lack of action so far which has added to his distress. “As of now, no arrest has been made. Despite clear evidence, media coverage and widespread public concern, the accused continues to live in the same building. This ongoing lack of action has been extremely distressing and has made me feel unsafe in my own home.”

The incident has also taken a heavy emotional toll on his family. “My parents were devastated and extremely anxious after seeing the condition I was in. No parent should have to watch their child go through something like this. We are only hoping that the system acts swiftly and that the truth prevails,” he wraps.