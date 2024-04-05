 Anuradha Pal: I want the youth to know that music is therapeutic - Hindustan Times
Anuradha Pal: I want the youth to know that music is therapeutic

BySoumya Vajpayee
Apr 05, 2024 12:48 PM IST

Tabla ace Anuradha Pal talks about conducting wellness sessions to inspire the younger generation to live their best lives.

Besides being a performer, tabla exponent Anuradha Pal also believes in impacting the world with her music. Through her foundation, the Anuradha Pal Cultural Foundation (APCF), the musician has been conducting wellness sessions, Workshops of Wellness, “to appeal to the youth, offering a fusion of soulful music, healthy food, positive thoughts and motivation”.

Anuradha Pal
Anuradha Pal

Having recently conducted a session in Mumbai recently, Pal says, “Music is therapeutic. My vision has always been to create a healthy and happy community that is sensitive to culture and music. This is not just an event, but a movement to ignite the senses and inspire the younger generation to live their best lives. They should know that music results in wellness. The idea behind this initiative is to take wellness to a level of a cultural transformational experience. I have explored it holistically, so that there is a beautiful amalgam of the development of the mind, body and soul and the awakening of the five senses.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The initiative was started during the pandemic-induced lockdown. “There would be a daily program on social media called Beat the Blues with Anuradha Pal to alleviate stress, help those in isolation and beat depression that was rampant in society due to the pandemic. After that phase, we curated Workshops of Wellness and we have already impacted over 6,000 students in educational institutions through Indian music, yoga and meditative concerts,” says the percussionist, who was recently bestowed with the prestigious Shakti Award by the Rotary Club of Mumbai to celebrate her contribution towards music.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Vajpayee

    Soumya Vajpayee is the Senior Editor (Lifestyle & City) for Hindustan Times HT City (Mumbai and Pune) and writes on music, entertainment and lifestyle.

