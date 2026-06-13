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Anurag Kashyap unhappy with Obsession getting more shows than Bandar, Main Vaapas Aaunga: 'If we don't prioritise our…'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expresses frustration over the prioritisation of the Hollywood hit Obsession over local films like Bandar and Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 02:46 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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There are currently as many as 14 films fighting for breathing space at the Indian box office. Apart from the latest releases- Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Heer Sara, Disclosure Day, Governor and Backrooms, last week's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bandar and Masters of the Universe too continue to be screened.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap, who directed Bandar and has received acclaim for it, is not happy with the current situation at all. Taking to his Instagram stories, he penned down his thoughts about how Obsession, the runaway Hollywood hit, continues to be prioritised for the best show timings, while films made back home struggle for it. It seems that he is in Bengaluru currently.

Anurag's Insta story
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Anurag Kashyap unhappy with Obsession getting more shows than Bandar, Main Vaapas Aaunga: 'If we don't prioritise our…'
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Anurag Kashyap unhappy with Obsession getting more shows than Bandar, Main Vaapas Aaunga: 'If we don't prioritise our…'
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