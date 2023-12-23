Anuv Jain: When my B’luru fans sing with me, they sound beautiful

Bengaluru is an amazing city. I love performing here. The kind of support that I get here is incredible. Whenever the audience of Bengaluru sings with me, they sound so beautiful. I’m really looking forward to that,” says singer Anuv Jain, who will take the stage in the Garden City today. Singer Anuv Jain speaks to us ahead of his show in Bengaluru

The 28-year-old adds, “The show today is one of the biggest I’ve ever done. It is sold out. This shows that the audience of Bengaluru is supportive. The kinds of events that happen in the city indicate that there is a very strong listener base across genres. Bengaluru has a lot of young adults, college crowd and people who are just starting their careers, so that’s the kind of age group that actively attends live shows.”

Ask if there’s a ritual that he follows whenever he visits the city, and the singer says, “Every time I’m in Bengaluru, I visit Nagarjuna for a meal and it’s always so good.”

The Baarishein singer is no stranger to his music going viral. Ask if there’s a formula to achieving virality and he shares, “My track Husn is currently the most viral one around. But when I was writing the song, I had no expectations. I try to tell the story. There is no hook or thought that a certain part will become viral. It’s really up to the people and whatever they like. If a song is good, it will go viral. And even if it doesn’t go viral, it can still do really well.”