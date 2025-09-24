AP Dhillon announces ‘One of One’ India Tour 2025: Details and where to buy tickets

Of course, he won’t be alone: long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon will join him on stage. Furthermore, the setlist will pack in everything from brand-new hits like Afsos, STFU, Without Me and Thodi Si Daaru to the tracks that turned him into a household name — Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, Summer High and With You.

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon is bringing the vibe home this winter. The chart-topping artist, known for redefining desi hip-hop with global beats, has announced his much-awaited One of One India Tour 2025. Marking his third and biggest run in India, the 8-city arena tour kicks off this December and promises to be his most ambitious project yet.

Speaking about the tour, AP Dhillon said, “India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour. I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together.”

The tour dates The party begins on December 5 in Ahmedabad, followed by Delhi NCR on December 7. From there, Dhillon heads to Ludhiana on December 12, Pune on December 14, Bengaluru on December 19, and Kolkata on December 21. He will then take over Mumbai on December 26 before closing the tour in Jaipur on December 28.

Tickets & special cause Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the tickets for the One of One India Tour 2025 drop exclusively on BookMyShow. Visa cardholders get early access on September 26 at 11 AM IST, while general ticket sales open September 28 at 12 PM IST.

Additionally, in light of the recent Punjab floods, AP Dhillon, Team Innovation, and BookMyShow are donating ₹100 from every ticket sold to relief efforts, with Dhillon personally matching all contributions. Additional donations can be made during the booking process.