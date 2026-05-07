...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Apurva Asrani is permanently deleting Instagram account, says ‘Uncomfortable with no privacy even on private messages…’

Writer Apurva Asrani says he will delete his personal Instagram account on May 8, 2026, citing loss of authenticity, increased surveillance on social media.

Published on: May 07, 2026 01:54 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
Advertisement

Apurv Asrani has had enough of Instagram. The writer, known for penning the screenplay of acclaimed works such as Manoj Bajpayee's Aligarh (2015) and the web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors has announced that he is deactivating his personal account on the social media platform beginning May 8.

Apurva Asrani

Talking to us, he says there's ‘no space for authenticity or originality’ on it today, “Social media today feels very different from what I originally signed up for. It used to be a space for expression and connection… now it increasingly feels controlled by algorithms, trends or even invisible business interests. I feel there’s very little space left online for nuance, authenticity or originality. If I genuinely want to express something meaningful today, I would rather write an article, a screenplay or make a film. Those spaces still allow for depth and complexity in ways social media doesn’t anymore,” he explains.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

aligarh instagram manoj bajpayee
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Apurva Asrani is permanently deleting Instagram account, says ‘Uncomfortable with no privacy even on private messages…’
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Apurva Asrani is permanently deleting Instagram account, says ‘Uncomfortable with no privacy even on private messages…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.