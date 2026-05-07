Apurva Asrani is permanently deleting Instagram account, says ‘Uncomfortable with no privacy even on private messages…’

Apurv Asrani has had enough of Instagram. The writer, known for penning the screenplay of acclaimed works such as Manoj Bajpayee's Aligarh (2015) and the web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors has announced that he is deactivating his personal account on the social media platform beginning May 8.

Apurva Asrani

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Talking to us, he says there's ‘no space for authenticity or originality’ on it today, “Social media today feels very different from what I originally signed up for. It used to be a space for expression and connection… now it increasingly feels controlled by algorithms, trends or even invisible business interests. I feel there’s very little space left online for nuance, authenticity or originality. If I genuinely want to express something meaningful today, I would rather write an article, a screenplay or make a film. Those spaces still allow for depth and complexity in ways social media doesn’t anymore,” he explains.

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{{^usCountry}} There’s also the issue of surveillance and privacy, according to him. Apurva continues and adds, “We are constantly made to surrender more and more of our personal selves in exchange for visibility and engagement. Today even our private messages can be read against our will. I’m personally uncomfortable with that, which is why I’ve chosen to step away from using social media as a personal space. My Instagram work handle is functioning though, and so is my Twitter. I will be happy to engage in a more professional manner.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There’s also the issue of surveillance and privacy, according to him. Apurva continues and adds, “We are constantly made to surrender more and more of our personal selves in exchange for visibility and engagement. Today even our private messages can be read against our will. I’m personally uncomfortable with that, which is why I’ve chosen to step away from using social media as a personal space. My Instagram work handle is functioning though, and so is my Twitter. I will be happy to engage in a more professional manner.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He had shared a note on Thursday morning on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “It's been a fun 10-year Instagram journey, but this page, @apurva_asrani, will be permanently deleted starting tomorrow, 8th May 2026. You can follow me on my work account, @apurvaasranifilms, where I'll continue sharing updates on films, writing and creative work…" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had shared a note on Thursday morning on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “It's been a fun 10-year Instagram journey, but this page, @apurva_asrani, will be permanently deleted starting tomorrow, 8th May 2026. You can follow me on my work account, @apurvaasranifilms, where I'll continue sharing updates on films, writing and creative work…" {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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