Arjun Kapoor calls real-life love triangles ‘not a fun situation’ ahead of Mere Husband Ki Biwi: ‘When you’re single…’

After winning hearts with his portrayal of a villain named Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again (2024), actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to return to comedy. This Friday, Arjun will arrive in theatres with not one but two wives in his much-anticipated release Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film follows the story of Arjun, who is gearing up to get married to Rakul Preet Singh. But things don’t go as planned when his ex-wife Bhumi Pednekar gets retrograde amnesia. As a result, she forgets the last few years which includes their divorce. Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Mere Husband Ki Biwi

On the silver screen, this ‘love circle’ might turn out to be an entertaining watch. But the same can’t be said for real-life love triangles. In a chat with ETimes, Arjun shared his thoughts about the same. He was quoted saying, “Iss situation mein bechare ke saath jo hua hai and his past comes back because she's lost her memory. That is not a fun situation in real life to have somebody stuck in. In all honesty, I don't think anybody should be stuck in this situation or get themselves in this situation where you are trying to play two sides. I don't think that's healthy.”

Arjun explained that somebody or the other in such a situation is bound to get hurt. However, he went on to add, “See, if you're single, it's different, and when you're with someone, it's different. When you are single, in a colloquial way, you can 'have fun.' But when you are in a relationship, you cannot do this.” On the personal front, Arjun has reportedly been single since his break up with Malaika Arora last year. During this interview, Arjun’s co-star and comedian Harsh Gujral confirmed the same.

Are you excited to watch Arjun, Bhumi and Rakul’s love ‘circle’ in theatres this Friday, on February 21?