Arjun Kapoor teases ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora as they reunite on reality show, latter says ‘Aage badho’; watch

Back in October last year, during the promotions of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again (2024), actor Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he is single now. This confirmation came after months of speculation about his break up with longtime girlfriend Malaika Arora. The two were together for 8 long years and many fans thought that they would tie the knot one day in another grand celebrity wedding. However, Arjun and Malaika parted ways, breaking many hearts including their own. Well, they recently reunited at the grand finale of a reality show which Malaika is judging. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor reunite post break up

Arjun Kapoor, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, graced the stage of India's Best Dancer Vs Super Dancer: Champions Ka Tashan recently. He was joined by his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Harsh Gujral. In a promo shared by the channel, the contestants gave Malaika Arora a much-deserved tribute with a special performance before bringing her on stage. As expected, Malaika set the dance floor on fire with her moves. The audience, her co-judges as well as Arjun were left in awe. When asked to comment on his ex-girlfriend’s sizzling performance, Arjun laughed and said, “Meri bolti band ho chuki hai saalon se, main abhi bhi chup hi rehna chahunga.” However, he went on to laud Malaika’s glorious career, the amazing job she is doing and added that he feels really happy to see her being celebrated.

Later when Malaika got competitive with her co-judge and choreographer Remo D'Souza, Arjun joked that she is comparing the competition to getting a trophy. Remo replied, “Arre! You don’t know! Baap re.” Hearing this, Arjun teased Malaika by stating, “Inki competition ko mujhse achha aur kaun jaanta hai.” When asked to comment on this, Malaika hit back, “Nothing! Aage badho.” However, Arjun was a good sport as he hilariously replied, “Achhe achho ki bolti band kara deta hun main, dekha?”

Well, seeing them together again made fans wish for a patch-up. For instance, one social media user gushed, “Aree yaar ye log cute h sath meh rho naah dono,” whereas another fan wrote, “Yr in dono k aj Sath daik kar Kitna acha lag rha this is best couple together ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” A netizen joked, “Arjun regret krte hue 😂😂😂😂.”

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is all set to release on February 21.