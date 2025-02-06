Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Bhumi-Rakul fight over Arjun in Gori Hai Kalaiyan, but his acting chops are the real winner

Initially when the first poster of Mere Husband Ki Biwi was shared by lead stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, netizens did not have very high expectations. Some netizens even joked that the two leading ladies would leave Arjun and run away together in the film. However, when the trailer was released, we were all pleasantly surprised. Arjun, his ex-wife Bhumi and his next wife Rakul’s ‘love circle’ seemed like a hilarious rollercoaster ride that we couldn’t wait to get on. Well, the first song from Mere Husband Ki Biwi was dropped online by makers today, which is sure to make you an Arjun Kapoor fan by the end of it. Rakul, Arjun and Bhumi in Gori Hai Kalaiyan

Titled Gori Hai Kalaiyan, heavily inspired by a track of the same name from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990 film Aaj Ka Arjun, this party song has been helmed by Badshah, Kanika Kapoor, Sharvi Yadav and IP Singh. It begins with the announcement of Arjun’s character Ankur Chaddha’s Swayamvar, where he gets rejected by two women before his ‘desi’ queens Bhumi and Rakul are called to the stage. They fight over Arjun in their too-hot-to-handle avatars but it’s his surprisingly good expressions that steal the show this time. Arjun Kapoor is on fire!

Despite being a remake of an iconic chartbuster hit, Mere Husband Ki Biwi’s first song Gori Hai Kalaiyan manages to make your foot tap. It’s definitely going to make it to the shaadi playlist this wedding season. Also, we have to reiterate how hilarious and handsome Arjun looks in this music video. Yes, Bhumi and Rakul are droolworthy as ever! But Arjun is the real winner here.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is all set to arrive in theatres on February 21. Back in 2017, Arjun won hearts when he dabbled in comedy with Mubarakan. We are getting very similar vibes from his new film, which has successfully raised the expectations. Let’s wait and watch if it delivers!