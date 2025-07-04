Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula gets engaged to longtime BF Rohan Thakkar; Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor get emotional

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has lately been in the news for two reasons — her screen debut alongside aunt Maheep Kapoor with Karan Johar’s show The Traitors, and her candid revelation about how her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor’s second marriage to late superstar Sridevi affected Anshula’s childhood. But today, the entrepreneur is making headlines because of a special life update that she shared with her fans on social media. Anshula’s longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar proposed to her and the love birds are now engaged! Anshula Kapoor gets engaged

Along with beautiful pictures of her fairytale proposal and her gorgeous Toi et Moi diamond ring, Anshula Kapoor shared a heartwarming note on social media, which read, “We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15AM. We spoke until 6am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home.”

Anshula went on to share: “I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. ❤️ Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words. Because since 2022, it’s always been you. I’m engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES! 💍🗽❤️♾️ (First meal after had to be @shakeshack because our first conversation started because of our love for the shroom burger! IYKYK 😋).”

Janhvi and Khushi congratulate Anshula

Soon after Anshula shared the good news, her step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor showered love on their doting didi. Janhvi shared, “My sister is engaged❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️the best for the best🥰,” whereas Khushi took to her Instagram story to write: “I love u both😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 My sisters getting married!!!!!!”

We wish Anshula and Rohan all the best as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives.