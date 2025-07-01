Anshula Kapoor remembers life after father Boney Kapoor married Sridevi: ‘Because of the partner that dad chose…’

Late superstar Sridevi and her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor shared one of the most talked about relationships of the industry. Their love story was unconventional, because Boney was already married to Mona Shourie Kapoor and was the father of two, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, when he met Sridevi. In 1996, Boney divorced Mona, moved out of their family home and tied the knot with Sridevi in a private ceremony the same year. They became parents to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. In his interviews, Arjun mentioned that he had a strained relationship with his father. Then in 2018, Sridevi passed away. The heartbreaking loss ended up bringing Anshula and Arjun close to their step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi. Today, they are one happy family. But growing up, Anshula faced challenges due to her parent’s divorce and Boney’s second marriage with Sridevi. Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor, who made her screen debut this year with reality show The Traitors, opened up about the same in a recent chat with Nayandeep Rakshit. Anshula explained how back in the 90s, when Boney Kapoor divorced Mona Shourie Kapoor and married Sridevi, divorces and separation were very uncommon in India. Remembering her childhood, Anshula shared, “I was in the first standard, and what started happening was there were families who didn’t want to associate with what was happening in our lives. They didn’t want their children to come into our house, and be part of any friction. In the 90s, you went to some child’s house after school, right? I remember that there was a drastic shift in the way that my classmates were behaving towards me, and the way that their families were behaving towards me. It was a very emotional and a very confusing time to be in school.”

Anshula went on to add, “Because of the partner that dad chose, unfortunately or fortunately, it became a lot more public, because they were both public figures. Had they not been that public, it would’ve been easier for us to deal with.” She explained that apart from the emotional toll that this took on her, Anshula was also dealing with the confusion of not having her father at home.

Today Anshula is an entrepreneur and a body positivity as well as mental health advocate. Meanwhile, Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi are busy making their name in Bollywood.