Arshiya Sharma on going to America's Got Talent: Scaring Simon Cowell was my biggest achievement

Actor-dancer Arshiya Sharma became a part of reality shows at quite a young age with the reality show Super Dancer. She then pursued acting and is currently seen on the show Mangal Laxmi. But with dance being her first love, the 13-year-old returned to reality shows, this time on a global level with America’s Got Talent (AGT). And after going viral with her audition performance, she is set to return to the USA for the next round. Arshiya Sharma on going to America's Got Talent

Ask her about her audition performance at AGT and Sharma says, “When I went on stage for the first time, it was such a proud moment for me. I couldn’t believe that I was representing India on a global platform.” Her spooky dance act on stage scared the judges, including Simon Cowell, and the young artiste takes pride in it. “I could hear their screams. People feel Simon sir is so strict, and everyone fears him, so to make him feel scared was my biggest achievement. The judges gave me a standing ovation, and it was unbelievable. Simon sir told me that everyone will talk about me after my performance is aired, and that happened. I could see people talking about me all around the world. The judges didn’t expect a small girl would scare them like this,” she smiles.

With her show currently being on air and rehearsals for AGT, Sharma’s schedule does get hectic, but she always finds time to study “in between scenes”. But being absent from school a lot has got her a new name. “My fellow students call me ‘Eid Ka Chand’. Whenever I go, they all ask ‘tu abhi bhi hai school mein? Humein laga chali gayi.’ Although, my teachers and principal do talk about what I have been doing on screen. Some of them even ask me to speak to motivate other students to work hard,” she shares.

Sharma leaves for her next performance in the AGT live shows on August 4 and informs that the showrunners have planned in such a way that her education doesn’t get hampered. “They have arranged studio teachers there to help us with studies. They are ensuring the kids don’t miss out on their education and are fully supportive,” she informs, adding, “I couldn’t explore America the last time, but this time I really want to do a lot of shopping and visit Disneyland and Hollywood. My dream for now is to win AGT and I also want to work in Hollywood. But I won’t leave India ever, so I will simultaneously work in Bollywood and Hollywood,” she laughs.