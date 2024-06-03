Jammu girl Arshiya Sharma gets standing ovation at America's Got Talent for her spooky dance performance

The judges on America's Got Talent (AGT) were left awestruck by the energetic dance moves of a teenage dancer from India, as were the audiences. They praised the young dancer and gave her a standing ovation in a recent episode of AGT 2024. Arshiya Sharma, from Jammu, shared a video of her dance performance at AGT in a recent Instagram post. (Also read: Simon Cowell lands $13m deal as AGT Vegas live show renews for third year) Arshiya Sharma from Jammu, India received a standing ovation at America's Got Talent.

Arshiya Sharma stuns audiences with gymnastic skills

The video begins with Arshiya appearing in front of the judges. While introducing herself she said, “I am from Jammu and Kashmir, India. I am a dancer, but I don’t want to be like others. I want to be different. So, I tried incorporating gymnastics and adding some flexible moves into my dance to stand out.” She took permission from AGT judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara to prepare for her dance. However, everyone was in a state of shock as the 13-year-old dance emerged from a box in a spooky avatar. Arshiya changed her getup as a scary ghost while showcasing her unique dance moves and gymnastics throughout the performance. The audiences and judges were engrossed in her act while feeling terrified during moments where the young dancer stunned all with her flexibility.

America's Got Talent judges laud Arshiya Sharma

As her performance ended, Heidi said, “When you said you were going to leave and come back with a change, I thought you would return in a pretty dress, but what I saw was something else entirely.” Simon further pointed out, “I thought you were going to come back and do something like Disney or something sweet, but you left us blank, which was unexpected and brilliant at the same time.” Arshiya and her mother thanked everyone with folded hands after the former received a standing ovation for her dance.

About Arshiya Sharma

Arshiya had impressed audiences and judges in Indian dance shows like DID Little Masters and Super Dancer 4 prior to her participation in AGT. She had also won a gold medal in gymnastics.