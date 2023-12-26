Simon Cowell lands $13m deal as America's Got Talent Vegas live show renews for third year

America's Got Talent is one of the most successful talent shows of all time. One of the prominent figures involved with the show is Simon Cowell, one of the executive producers and judges. According to The US Sun, Cowell-led America's Got Talent Live has been green-lit for a third year on the Las Vegas strip. The outlet adds that MGM Resorts has extended their deal to run the 64-year-old English TV personality's show at The Luxor Resort through to autumn 2024. Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell's multi-million dollar AGT deal

An insider told the outlet, “The AGT Live show has been renewed for another year. It has been a major success for the Luxor in the last couple of years.” “For Simon it is a great deal. His acts earn him money playing live to satisfied audiences, while he sits back and takes the profits.”

They added, “He'll probably take in $13m/ £10m for this extension for the year it is another piece of brilliant business for him. Fans often revisit because the show changes the talent who have appeared on past shows.” According to the insider, Cowell is “enjoying a really great run at the moment.”

“His AGT special series at the start of the year are real big hits for NBC, because they bring in their highest entertainment related numbers,” The insider said adding, “The audience remains very strong for that show even though it’s been on for almost 20 years.”

Key to Las Vegas Strip honour

Back in 2022, Cowell was honoured with the key to the Las Vegas strip for his America's Got Talent Live show. As he was presented with the prestigious honour, he couldn't hold back his tears.

“So the year I decide to get married you give me the key to Las Vegas…great timing. This is amazing by the way. Thank you so much,” the American media personality said. “I would like to take this chance to say first of all this is amazing. I mean the timing wasn’t great. I mean 10 years ago would have been a lot more fun, but you know what I am talking about,” he continued.

“I want to thank MGM because we would not be here without your support and it has been an absolute pleasure,” he said. “I get a chance to say thank you to the cast and the crew, because we have worked with them a long time now and I have had the most fun making this show,” he added.