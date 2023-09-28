America's Got Talent Season 18 Finale: Meet the winner, award money and more

America's Got Talent season 18 reached its thrilling finale on September 27, 2023. Since its debut in 2006, this talent reality show has been a fan favourite. The anticipation was at its peak as the top 11 acts took the stage for one last performance to capture the hearts of viewers. Tanzanian acrobatic duo, Ramadhani Brothers, made it to the finale of America's Got Talent. 2023

America's Got Talent 18 Winner

The winner of America's Got Talent season 18 is Adrian Stoica & Hurricane and received a remarkable prize - a $1 million cash reward and a headlining spot in the Superstars Live show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. For their finale performance, Adrian Stoica & Hurricane delivered an electrifying routine to Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." The act even featured a surprise appearance by Sofia Vergara, who joined Stoica onstage during the performance.

Adrian Stoica and his faithful canine companion, Hurricane, captured the hearts of viewers from the beginning of their AGT journey. Their audition showcased a display of impressive tricks set to Meghan Trainor's "Better When I'm Dancing." Throughout the competition, they continued to dazzle the judges and the audience with routines set to songs like Smash Mouth's "I'm a Believer" and Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Their performances earned standing ovations and unanimous praise from the judges.

In the finale, the duo wowed the audience with a performance set to Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." The act included a special moment when Sofia Vergara joined them onstage.

America's Got Talent Elimination Order

The journey to victory wasn't easy, and some talented contestants had to step back along the way. The first six acts to be eliminated were Lavender Darcangelo, Chibi Unity, Ahren Belisle, 82nd Airborne Chorus, Mzansi Youth Choir, and Avantgardey.

America's Got Talent Top Five, Runner-Up, and Winner

As the competition heated up, only the strongest contenders remained. The top five acts in the finale were the Ramadhani Brothers, Putri Ariani, Murmuration, Anna DeGuzman (Runner-Up), and the victorious Adrian Stoica & Hurricane.

America's Got Talent: A Star-Studded Finale

The finale episode wasn't short on star power, with guest appearances by Jason Derulo, John Batiste, Leona Lewis, Cat Cora, Diane Warren, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and AGT season 17 winner The Mayyas. Each finalist had the opportunity to perform with one of these renowned artists, creating unforgettable moments on the AGT stage.

