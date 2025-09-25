Aryan Khan took inspo from THIS memory in Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi life for a scene in The Ba***ds of Bollywood; watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making headlines all week for his directorial debut, the series The Ba***ds of Bollywood . From fun starry cameos by Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Ranveer Singh, among others, to the crazy climax, fans just can’t get enough. Many are even lauding Aryan for using real-life references in his show, like the dig at his jail time or the striking resemblance of a character to IRS officer Sameer Wankhede , a former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer who was involved in the star kid’s arrest in the 2021 Cordelia cruise drugs bust case. Well, we have now come across an old video from Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi life, which inspired a sweet scene in Aryan’s show.

In the second episode of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, lead star Lakshya aka Aasmaan visits his parents in Delhi. In one scene, Aasmaan and his father go downstairs to visit a paan shop. When they arrive, the paan seller greets them and says he still keeps the chewing gum that Aasmaan used to eat as a kid. However, Aasmaan asks for a cigarette instead. Well, Shah Rukh Khan also knew a paan shop owner during his younger days in Delhi. Many years ago in an episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai , SRK took a trip down memory lane when he was shown a video of that very paan shop owner.

Sending a sweet message to SRK, one of his oldest clients, the paan shop owner shared, “Aur Shah Rukh sahab, pehele toh aap aaya karte the toh hum aapki gaadi, bike rukte hi hum aapka paan aur cigarette, cigarette pehele nikaal ke dete the paan baad mein laga ke dete the, meetha sada paan. Jaise hi paan aur cigarette dete the ‘lo maalik’, maalik keh ke bolte the toh aap kehte the ‘bhaiya maalik mat bola karo please. Khan bhai bola karo, bohot accha lagta hai’.”

In the comment section below, a fan shared, “Journey of a delhi boy to becoming king of Bollywood 👑,” whereas another comment read, “Ye series dekhke pata chala aryan khan kitna proud hai srk ke bete hone par. He really loves his father.” A netizen claimed, “Ek ik chiz soch ke or dil se likhi hai 😍😍😍,” whereas another comment read, “Sirf paisa nai izzat bhi kamayi ha❤️❤️❤️.”

Have you watched The Ba***ds of Bollywood yet?