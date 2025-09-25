Sameer Wankhede sues Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood for ₹2 crore; calls his debut ‘false and defamatory’

Since the show’s release, viewers have pointed out a character in the first episode who bears a striking resemblance to Sameer, the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer who was involved in the high-profile 2021 investigation and subsequent arrest of actor Aryan Khan.

According to reports, Sameer, in his petition, alleged that the show “disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions.” He further claimed that the series has been “deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede’s reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner.”

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has approached the Delhi High Court seeking Rs. 2 crore in damages, along with a permanent injunction, against the Netflix series Ba**ds of Bollywood. The seven-episode show, directed by Aryan Khan, premiered on the streaming platform on September 18.

In the first episode, a boisterous officer, identifying himself as part of the ‘war against drugs’ and affiliated with the 'NCG', barges into a Bollywood party while denouncing the industry’s alleged drug culture. The character’s attire—a white shirt paired with dark trousers—along with his haircut and physical appearance, closely mirrors Sameer, prompting social media speculation that the portrayal is intentional.

While the creators have not officially confirmed any connection between the character and the ex-NCB officer, online discussions suggest many believe the resemblance is deliberate.

In his legal action, Sameer has filed a defamation suit against Red Chillies Entertainment—owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan—Netflix, and associated parties. The plea requests a permanent and mandatory injunction, a formal declaration, and compensation for what the officer describes as a “false, malicious, and defamatory” representation in the Netflix series Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

The series has also drawn attention for another controversial scene in its finale featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recommended that the Mumbai Police register an FIR against Kapoor, the production company, and Netflix. This action follows a complaint from the Legal Rights Observatory regarding the depiction of banned e-cigarette use on-screen without proper disclaimers. NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo wrote to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, urging legal action under the Prohibition of Electric Cigarettes Act, 2019.