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Asha Bhosle and RD Burman love story: When love got a second chance

Asha Bhosle and RD Burman didn't just make for two of the most influential figures in the Indian music industry, but also a power couple in real life

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 07:38 pm IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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The legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, with the nation suffering a huge loss. While she enjoyed immense love coming from the hearts of millions around the world, her personal life had a journey of its own.

Asha Bhosle with RD Burman

After a challenging first marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle, with whom she had three kids, Asha Bhosle left him while pregnant with their third child. She had revealed that her in-laws came from a conservative background and couldn’t handle having a singing star as their daughter-in-law. But love struck again for the singer when she was rebuilding her life after a troubled first marriage, and she found it with the legendary late composer Rahul Dev Burman aka RD Burman.

Reflecting on their bond, Bhosle had opened up on Burman in a podcast with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao in 2025. She had said, “He didn’t even know that he was such a big music director. He made music, but he had no ego about it. People die for money, but if I gave him a diamond, he would say, ‘What is this? A stone? Instead, get a good song recorded.’ That record was more valuable to him than a diamond.” She also revealed that they had sweet nicknames for each other.

The demise of Asha Bhosle has left a huge void in the country and the nation has been mourning her loss. But she always preached love with everyone and that is a legacy she has left behind her.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Asha Bhosle and RD Burman love story: When love got a second chance
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Asha Bhosle and RD Burman love story: When love got a second chance
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