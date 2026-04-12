Asha Bhosle and RD Burman love story: When love got a second chance

The legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, with the nation suffering a huge loss. While she enjoyed immense love coming from the hearts of millions around the world, her personal life had a journey of its own.

Asha Bhosle with RD Burman

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After a challenging first marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle, with whom she had three kids, Asha Bhosle left him while pregnant with their third child. She had revealed that her in-laws came from a conservative background and couldn’t handle having a singing star as their daughter-in-law. But love struck again for the singer when she was rebuilding her life after a troubled first marriage, and she found it with the legendary late composer Rahul Dev Burman aka RD Burman.

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{{^usCountry}} The two of them collaborated on many songs in the early 1960s, but it was Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil that became a turning point for them professionally and personally. Bhosle had once shared that one of their first interactions was when a young Burman had approached her for an autograph after listening to her Marathi songs on the radio. Their friendship eventually grew, and after she learned about his academic struggles, Bhosle advised him to complete his education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two of them collaborated on many songs in the early 1960s, but it was Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil that became a turning point for them professionally and personally. Bhosle had once shared that one of their first interactions was when a young Burman had approached her for an autograph after listening to her Marathi songs on the radio. Their friendship eventually grew, and after she learned about his academic struggles, Bhosle advised him to complete his education. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The music director was six years younger to Bhosle, but was deeply in love with her and pursued her for years. Despite vehement opposition from Burman’s mother to their relationship, the two eventually got married in 1980. It was both of their second marriages. Even their professional collaboration flourished as they created some of the most iconic songs together, including Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The music director was six years younger to Bhosle, but was deeply in love with her and pursued her for years. Despite vehement opposition from Burman’s mother to their relationship, the two eventually got married in 1980. It was both of their second marriages. Even their professional collaboration flourished as they created some of the most iconic songs together, including Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on their bond, Bhosle had opened up on Burman in a podcast with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao in 2025. She had said, “He didn’t even know that he was such a big music director. He made music, but he had no ego about it. People die for money, but if I gave him a diamond, he would say, ‘What is this? A stone? Instead, get a good song recorded.’ That record was more valuable to him than a diamond.” She also revealed that they had sweet nicknames for each other.

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The demise of Asha Bhosle has left a huge void in the country and the nation has been mourning her loss. But she always preached love with everyone and that is a legacy she has left behind her.

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