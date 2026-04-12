The queen of playback Asha Bhosle, who never conformed to the norms personally or professionally

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening for suffering from extreme exhaustion and chest infection, as revealed her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. She breathed her last on Sunday morning and was 92 at the time of her passing.

The queen of versatility and indipop, Asha Bhosle was nothing less than an institution for every Indian out there. While her prowess lied in the musical field, the impact and significance she held spanned all across. On Sunday morning, the golden voice of India bid farewell and the nation mourned the immeasurable void she has left behind.

Born into the musical family of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Bhosle and her late sister, the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, ruled the Indian music scene for decades. She sang her first film song, Chala Chala Nav Bala for the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943), and made her Hindi film singing debut with Saawan Aaya for Hansraj Behl's Chunariya (1948).

Known for not conforming to the norms, Bhosle’s life, both personally and professionally, was filled with unusual instances. At the age of 16, she eloped with the 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was working as her sister’s secretary at the time, and married him against her family's wishes. The marriage even created a rift between the sisters but eventually, the two patched up. And Bhosle even found love again with the late composer Rahul Dev Burman aka RD Burman. The two married in 1980 and faced challenges in their marriage too, but were each other's support system till the latter passed away in 1994.