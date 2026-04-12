Asha Bhosle family: From eloping at 16 with her secretary to fairytale romance with RD Burman, all about her life

Asha Bhosle's family legacy Asha Bhosle hailed from the renowned family of Deenanath Mangeshkar, who was an Indian actor, Natya Sangeet musician, and Hindustani classical vocalist. She was just nine years old when her father passed away, after which the family moved from Pune to Kolhapur and later to Mumbai. She and her sister Lata Mangeshkar eventually became the breadwinners of the family.

When Asha was only 16, she went against her family’s wishes and eloped with her 31-year-old secretary, Ganpatrao Bhosle. The marriage did not last long, and she returned to her maternal home a few years later with two children and another on the way. The couple separated in 1960, but Asha retained the surname Bhosle, which eventually became her identity.

In 1980, when she married legendary composer RD Burman, she was 47 and older than him. Once again, both families were against the union, but the singer remained firm in her decision. Together, they delivered timeless hits such as Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, Mera Kuch Samaan, Yeh Mera Dil, and Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera, creating magic in the music industry.

Asha suffered personal tragedies later in life. She lost her eldest son Hemant Bhosle to cancer in 2015, while her daughter Varsha passed away in 2012. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, daughter of Anand Bhosle and Anuja Bhosle, is now carrying the family legacy forward. Born in 2002, Zanai aspires to become an actor but has also lent her voice to songs such as Kehni Hai and Saiya Bina. Her most recent track is Adatien, which she released on her YouTube channel.

About Asha Bhosle’s death On April 11, the singer was hospitalised in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after suffering respiratory and cardiac issues. Sources told HT that the singer had not been keeping well for the past few months and was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. She was admitted to the ICU on Saturday night and breathed her last on Sunday. Bhosle’s son, Anand, confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon. Her last rites will be conducted on Monday.

The entire film and music industry is mourning the loss of the legendary singer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute on X, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known..."