Asha Bhosle health update: Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirms singer being treated for ‘extreme exhaustion, infection’

"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," she wrote.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening after respiratory and cardiac issues, sources informed HT. Now, the singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has confirmed that the 92-year-old is undergoing treatment.

Asha Bhosle hospitalised Asha Bhosle was admitted to a hospital in Mumbaion Saturday evening. Hospital sources told HT that the singer was admitted to the ICU after complaining of respiratory issues. Sources added that the 92-year-old was ‘very critical’ and being monitored by a team of doctors.

As soon as the news came out, fans rushed to share their concerns for her and prayed for the singer's quick recovery.

Asha Bhosle's stellar singing career One of the most celebrated and popular singers in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle has been a fixture of Bollywood films for over eight decades. In that time, she has sung thousands of songs in over half a dozen Indian languages.

Over the years, she has recorded songs for films, private albums, and given live performances in India and abroad. Her contribution to music has earned her several honours and awards. Asha won the National Film Award twice and the Filmfare Award seven times.

The legendary singer has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was bestowed Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2008. The singer's stature in Indian music is only rivalled by her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, a singing legend in her own right.

Her journey in music began in 1943, and she went on to become one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised her as the most-recorded artist in music history.