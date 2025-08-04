Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis hit peak ’90s kid energy as they sing along to Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way: Watch

A video of Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at a Backstreet Boys concert has gone viral, capturing the couple dancing, singing, and sharing a sweet, almost-kiss moment in the crowd. Filmed at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, the clip shows the longtime pair fully immersed in the band’s 1999 hit I Want It That Way, dramatically mouthing the lyrics to each other and clearly enjoying the nostalgic night out. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary

At one point in the video, Mila playfully points at Ashton before pulling him in close. He wraps his arms around her waist, and the two nearly kiss before laughing and jumping along to the music. “They stole the show on this one with a little fun. They were both gracious to the crowd and fans around them,” Michael Shawn McCabe, who filmed the moment, wrote in the caption of the now-viral video.

You can watch the video here:

Adding to the charm, the couple wore coordinated outfits — both in white shirts and navy blue bottoms — as they danced in sync with the crowd. The Backstreet Boys are currently performing a residency in Las Vegas.

Both Ashton and Mila, have long been fan favorites, ever since they starred as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That '70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006. Their on-screen romance turned real in 2012, and they married three years later in 2015. They share two children: daughter Wyatt, 10, and son Dimitri, 8.

Just last month, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a trip to Venice, Italy. They were photographed strolling through the city, Ashton in a patterned blue-and-white shirt and khaki shorts, and Mila in a matching floral dress and flip-flops.

From TV teens to real-life partners, Ashton and Mila continue to prove that even after more than a decade together, they still have fun like it’s the '90s — especially when the Backstreet Boys are playing.