Avneet Kaur: Birthday in Italy is memorable

Actor Avneet Kaur turns 22 today, and she is celebrating her birthday with her family in Italy. She reveals that the main highlight of her special day’s celebration is that she is getting to spend quality time with her family.

Avneet Kaur on her birthday trip in Italy

“We don’t get a lot of time together, and family vacations are the best times to get together, enjoy, and cherish these moments for the rest of our lives. This is something really special, no matter where we are, just that the family is together,” she says.

Kaur picked Italy as the destination for her birthday celebration, because of her love for history and food. “Italy is so beautiful. Some of my favourite dishes here were gelato, agle e olio pasta, bruschetta, and buratta. Basically everything is really tasty here and you can stop anywhere and eat whatever you want,” she tells us, adding, “The boat ride in Lake Como was so magical, and there were so many things to see. I was feeling a different type of vibe that day. It was the most memorable moment for me”.

Opening up about her birthday plans, Kaur says, “I am not a party person, but on my birthday, I really prefer having some me time during the day along with a little birthday bash at night with my friends. This year, I am going to cut the cake with my family in Milan and then take a flight to London to party with my friends. So, I am a mixture of both partying and spending time at home”.

Talking about her dream destination list, Kaur reveals, “Italy was definitely on my list, and I really want to explore Mexico as well. And, I have already been to Paris, London, Barcelona. So now, I really want to explore India. India itself is so rich in history, culture, art, and entertainment. Basically, everything that a person needs is there. The next stop would be exploring my own country.”

Her love for travel isn’t limited to international destinations. She shares, “Some of my favourite vacations have to be London, Istanbul, and Rajasthan, which is my top favourite. Rajasthan is very beautiful. We recently did a family trip there and explored a lot; I will definitely go there again.”

The Tiku Weds Sheru actor further shares that she is passionate about history and art, when it comes to travelling. She explains, “I am a person who goes to different places for history. When we visited Rome, we saw so many places rich in history and art, especially the museums and churches there. In fact, I even travel for the scenic beauty that various destinations have.”

While the actor loves to travel, she values her family time. “I have never travelled solo, but I would love to do that. I haven’t thought where; I will figure that out later. But, I love travelling with my family more. Giving that special time to family is super important,” she ends.

