B Praak: My own life has seen its share of struggles, pain, and heartbreak

There’s a reason why B Praak’s voice doesn’t just play in the background of our lives—it cuts right through, leaving behind an ache that feels personal. His songs have always carried the weight of heartbreak, longing, and raw emotion, and the singer himself admits it comes from a place far deeper than melody or craft. B Praak has recently released his single Lagey Rabb Warga

“I’ve always been an emotional person, and I think that shows in my music. My own life has seen its share of struggles, pain, and heartbreak and along with that pain came wisdom,” he says, reflecting on what fuels his artistry.

“Every experience leaves a mark on you, and I channel those feelings when I sing. For me, honesty is everything. I don’t just try to hit the right notes; I try to live the story behind the words. When I sing, I relive moments from my own life, and that’s what makes the emotion real. Maybe that’s why people connect because they’re not just hearing a song, they’re hearing a piece of my journey, my heart,” adds the 39-year-old singer.

That very honesty finds its way into his latest project—his latest single, Lagey Rabb Warga. “When I first heard it, I instantly felt its soul — it has that perfect mix of love and longing. The song is emotional yet full of joy, and it beautifully captures the essence of a wedding. Mukku’s lyrics make it even more magical. The words are simple but so powerful — they touch you straight in the heart. While singing, I tried to bring out every emotion with soft notes, little pauses, and depth,” he says.

It is that ability to merge contrasting worlds—strength with fragility, rage with tenderness—that makes B Praak stand apart. “Every beat feels like a fight, and every melody feels like an emotion,” he says about blending passion in the track.

Over the years, whether it’s love ballads or heartbreak anthems, his voice has carried a certain truth that makes listeners feel less alone. For Praak, the process always begins with surrendering himself to the story.

“As a singer and composer, I have to live in the world of the film. For an action movie like Baaghi 4, the sound has to be loud, powerful, and full of energy. But when I’m singing a romantic song, my approach becomes softer, more emotional… it’s like becoming different characters through music,” he says.