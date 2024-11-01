Baby John Leaked Teaser: Varun Dhawan blows us away as an action hero, girl dad and cop, all in one; watch

Varun Dhawan is an actor who has dabbled in several genres, challenging himself more with each release. May it be comedy, romance, drama, or his very entertaining action comedies. But we have never witnessed him in an out-and-out actioner, which is why the announcement of Baby John was a delightful surprise for audiences. An official remake of filmmaker Atlee's Tamil film Theri (2016), this project will showcase Varun in a never-seen-before avatar. How do we know? Well, the teaser taster cut of Baby John which released in theatres today has now been leaked on social media. And trust us, it will blow you away. Varun Dhawan in and as Baby John

The almost 2-minute long clip begins with a little girl explaining how a group of ants can bring down even an elephant. We then get glimpses of Varun as Baby John, who cannot be described in just one word. He is seen as a badass cop, an action hero, a cook and finally, a doting daddy to his daughter. The thrilling and intriguing teaser is just a taste of the high-octane actioner coming our way on Christmas this year. And it will surely leave you wanting more! Varun as Baby looks exceptional, making it hard for you to look away as he performs his stunts in slo-mo.

We also get a glimpse of Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff who will be seen as the antagonist. Well, this teaser truly took our breath away. This is the first time that Varun will be seen as a ‘girl dad’ on the silver screen, just a few months after becoming a father in real life.

Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child into the world in June this year. Recently on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the actor revealed his daughter’s name while chatting with host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Varun shared that his little angel’s name is Lara Dhawan. Well, we are sure Varun will be as good a daddy onscreen as he is in real life. We can’t wait to see him as Baby John on December 25.