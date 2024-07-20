Bad Newz 1st Day Twitter Reviews: Vicky Kaushal shines but his film gets mixed reactions, from fun-tastic to disaster

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal took the internet by storm earlier this month with his smooth moves on Tauba Tauba. He and his co-star Triptii Dimri went on to raise the heat with their sizzling chemistry on the track Jaanam. On Friday this week, the duo finally arrived on the silver screen along with Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk in their much-awaited love triangle comedy Bad Newz. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film follows a possible but rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation, where twin children have different biological fathers. Soon after the movie released, many fans rushed to their nearest theatres yesterday to catch first-day shows. The verdict is now out and Vicky has emerged victorious. Vicky, Triptii and Ammy in Bad Newz, with Katrina's poster

That is great news for the actor, but sadly the same can’t be said about his film. While a majority of fans are lauding Vicky, Bad Newz has received mixed reactions from internet users. Some have called the film very entertaining and ‘fun-tastic’. For instance, one Twitter review read: “#OneWordReview… #BadNewz: FUN-TASTIC. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Ample laughs. Enjoyable jokes. Witty one-liners. Engrossing drama. Strong emotions... This well-crafted entertainer promises and delivers non-stop entertainment... #Boxoffice WINNER. #BadNewzReview.” Another member of the audience pointed out that there wasn’t a single dull moment in the entire movie.

However, some have also called the film ‘childish’ and have described it as a disaster. A disappointed movie buff shared, “One thing is clear from this #BadNewz film: the makers think the audience is foolish enough to like anything labeled as comedy. Unfortunately, it's childish despite the big budget. The actors try to save it, but in my opinion, they fail.” Another review read: “BadNewz is a total FLOP!! Vicky is the only one trying.. But the Worst part of the Movie is Tripti Dimri 😣 Tripti is WORST ACTRESS! Also, this film is nothing like Blockbuster #GoodNewwz (Which was a great movie!) #BadNewz is a Disaster! Save your money!”

After catching a special screening of Bad Newz, Vicky’s actor wife Katrina Kaif had lauded his bromance with Ammy in the film. She had also heaped praises on her husband and his ability to amaze her with his ease onscreen.

Are you planning to watch Triptii, Ammy and Vicky’s Bad Newz this weekend?