Katrina Kaif reviews Bad Newz, gushes over Vicky Kaushal-Ammy Virk’s bromance; Triptii’s BF Sam Merchant says ‘uff’

Apart from being a popular actor, a doting wife and a beloved bahu, Katrina Kaif is Vicky Kaushal’s biggest cheerleader. But she has also been described as his most ‘brutal’ critic by Vicky himself. Which is why it was a huge achievement for the actor when his wife called his dance moves in the viral song Tauba Tauba ‘perfect’. Well, last night Kat accompanied Vicky at the special screening of his new film Bad Newz. Co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, the rom-com follows the story of a woman who gets pregnant with twins. But there are two fathers in the picture. Much to our delight, Kat’s review of the film is now out. Katrina and Vicky, Sam and Triptii

Katrina gave Bad Newz a big thumbs up, lauding Vicky and Ammy’s bromance along with Triptii’s performance. On her Instagram story, she shared, “And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry.... @vickykaushal09 is 🔥🔥🔥 u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen @amy_virk_official loved you @tripti_dimri you are just 🤩 Congratulations to @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar.” This is definitely the best news for Vicky today.

Katrina's review of Vicky's Bad Newz

Not just Katrina but Triptii’s rumoured beau Sam Merchant has also reviewed Bad Newz. Along with a clip of Triptii and Vicky’s song Tauba Tauba, Sam gushed over his lady love with a sweet message, which read: “Great performance. Thoroughly entertaining @tripti_dimri Ufff❤️.” Isn’t that sweet?

Sam reviews Triptii's performance in Bad Newz

Well, Triptii’s off-screen chemistry with Vicky and Ammy has been loved by the internet throughout their promotional spree for the film. We are sure the terrific trio will not disappoint us on the silver screen either.

After reading Katrina’s review of Bad Newz, are you planning to book your tickets for the Anand Tiwari directorial which arrived in theatres today?