 Badshah rocks at the Untold Festival in Dubai - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Badshah became the first Indian hip-hop artiste to perform at the Untold Dubai Festival

Badshah became the first Indian hip-hop artiste to perform at the Untold Dubai Festival

ByHT Team
Feb 19, 2024 06:45 PM IST

Badhshah took to the stage of the Untold Dubai Festival, where he waived the Indian flag high and paid a tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala

Rapper Badshah is rocking it, and how! He became the first Indian hip-hop artiste to perform at the Untold Dubai Festival, which is ranked #6 festival in the world in DJ Mag’s Top 100. It is one of Europe’s top three festivals and his set attracted a footfall of over 75,000 fans. His performance was followed by smashing sets by dance music titans Hardwell and Tiësto. The 38-year-old also paid a tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala and waived the Indian flag high.

Badshah at the Untold Dubai Festival(Photo: Untold Dubai)
Badshah at the Untold Dubai Festival(Photo: Untold Dubai)

Badshah performing at the Untold Dubai Festival
Badshah performing at the Untold Dubai Festival

The festival made its debut at Expo City Dubai this weekend, and the lineup included musicians Armin van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Don Diablo, Ellie Goulding, G-Eazy, PSY, Major Lazer, and Timmy Trumpet. HTC

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On