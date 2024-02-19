Badshah became the first Indian hip-hop artiste to perform at the Untold Dubai Festival
Feb 19, 2024 06:45 PM IST
Badhshah took to the stage of the Untold Dubai Festival, where he waived the Indian flag high and paid a tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala
Rapper Badshah is rocking it, and how! He became the first Indian hip-hop artiste to perform at the Untold Dubai Festival, which is ranked #6 festival in the world in DJ Mag’s Top 100. It is one of Europe’s top three festivals and his set attracted a footfall of over 75,000 fans. His performance was followed by smashing sets by dance music titans Hardwell and Tiësto. The 38-year-old also paid a tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala and waived the Indian flag high.
The festival made its debut at Expo City Dubai this weekend, and the lineup included musicians Armin van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Don Diablo, Ellie Goulding, G-Eazy, PSY, Major Lazer, and Timmy Trumpet. HTC
