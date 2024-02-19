Badshah became the first Indian hip-hop artiste to perform at the Untold Dubai Festival

Rapper Badshah is rocking it, and how! He became the first Indian hip-hop artiste to perform at the Untold Dubai Festival, which is ranked #6 festival in the world in DJ Mag’s Top 100. It is one of Europe’s top three festivals and his set attracted a footfall of over 75,000 fans. His performance was followed by smashing sets by dance music titans Hardwell and Tiësto. The 38-year-old also paid a tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala and waived the Indian flag high.

Badshah at the Untold Dubai Festival(Photo: Untold Dubai)