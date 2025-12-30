Battle of Galwan: Chinese media criticises Salman Khan’s film, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit says ‘Not surprised’

According to Chinese tabloid Global Times, an expert said on Monday that Bollywood films at most provide an entertainment-driven point of view but cannot rewrite history. The report also said that Chinese netizens have also criticised the trailer.

The teaser of Salman Khan ’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan released on December 27 and has now invited criticism from certain commentators and media in China, accusing the film of distorting facts. However, this reaction cannot affect the film in any way, says Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Ashoke Pandit tells us, “We are not surprised or shocked that the media in China has responded to Galwan film in such a way... If a filmmaker or production house decides to give depiction of confrontation of India and China, there is nothing wrong with it. I don’t think isse iski release par koi asar padega as far as release or collection is concerned.”

“It must have been in the minds of the producers that because it is Galwan, China would react because it is a film that is exposing them. We have the right to make a film like this on the subject and tell the world that this is what China has done to our country,” he further adds.

“China is a country that has supported Pakistan, has created a lot of issues and problems for our country. Its a great thing that this film is made. If the film is good it will do well,” he states.

In the film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Salman Khan reportedly portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu and also stars Chitrangda Singh.

Based on the book India’s Most Fearless 3, the film revisits the intense 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, focusing on the brutal hand-to-hand combat fought with sticks and stones.