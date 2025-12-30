Is Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan a biopic of Colonel Santosh Babu? Here's the truth

Salman Khan is gearing up to return to the big screen with his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. The superstar unveiled the film’s teaser on his 60th birthday, instantly generating a huge buzz. The teaser led many to speculate that Salman would be portraying Colonel Santosh Babu. However, the film’s narrative is quite different from what many assumed. Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan is not a biopic

A source close to the film told Hindustan Times that the film’s narrative is rooted in the true incidents of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, but is not a biopic. “Salman Khan’s Galwan is not a biopic on Colonel Santosh Babu. The film is based on the true events of the Galwan Valley clash. Known for conveying strong messages of humanity through his films, Salman Khan is expected to present a powerful human angle in the film’s climax,” the source stated.

The teaser of the film showed Salman walking towards the enemies with a stick in his hand, along with his soldiers. It also showed a glimpse of the harsh terrain and the realities of high-altitude combat.

Earlier, Salman had called the film ‘physically challenging’ and told PTI, “It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I have to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks; now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that.”

About Battle of Galwan

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 China–India skirmishes, in which 50–60 soldiers of the Indian Army engaged in brutal hand-to-hand combat with soldiers of the People's Liberation Army. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a key role, along with Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj, among others, in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, 2026.