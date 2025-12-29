Salman Khan served drinks to guests, enjoyed a Ferris Wheel ride with his niece Ayat at his 60th birthday bash. Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, December 27. The actor hosted a grand birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse, which was attended by several celebrities, including Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, AP Dhillon and others. Multiple photos and videos from the lavish celebration soon surfaced online. In one of the clips, the superstar was seen serving drinks to guests, while another showcased his goofy side as he happily fulfilled his mamu duties. A glimpse of Salman Khan's goofy moments at his 60th birthday bash.

Inside Salman Khan's birthday bash

On Sunday, Deanne Panday, who was also part of Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations, shared glimpses from the bash. The pictures revealed that Salman had created a separate kids’ play zone, complete with swings and entertainers dressed as cartoon characters to keep the little ones engaged. Another video that surfaced online showed Salman fulfilling his mamu duties by taking a Ferris wheel ride with his niece Ayat. The actor appeared to be thoroughly enjoying himself, laughing like a child and making Ayat giggle throughout the ride.

One more clip from the birthday bash showed Salman behind the bar, serving drinks to the guests, while his sister Arpita Khan and other attendees danced on the floor, soaking in the celebratory vibe. For the occasion, Salman opted for a casual look, wearing a blue T-shirt paired with black denims. He also made it a point to celebrate his birthday with the paparazzi who were stationed outside his farmhouse.

The party turned out to be a star-studded affair, with celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Ram Charan, MS Dhoni, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur and several others in attendance. Salman rang in his milestone birthday at midnight, surrounded by close friends and family.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film

After Sikandar failed to strike a chord with audiences and underperformed at the box office, Salman Khan is now gearing up for his next film, Battle of Galwan. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, during which soldiers fought using sticks and stones instead of firearms. The film is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.