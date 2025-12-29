Tehseen Poonawalla defends Salman Khan's smile in Battle of Galwan teaser amid backlash: It isn’t casual, it's composure

Political analyst and former Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla has strongly come out in support of Salman Khan after the actor faced online trolling over a brief smile seen in the teaser of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. A section of social media users questioned whether the expression was suitable for a war drama based on real-life events. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla supports Salman Khan after criticism for smiling in the Battle of Galwan teaser, asserting it shows composure.

Tehseen defends Salman's smile in Battle of Galwan teaser

Reacting to the criticism, Tehseen took to X to argue that the moment has been misunderstood. According to him, Salman Khan’s expression reflects inner control and psychological resolve rather than casualness or misplaced emotion.

“Those trolling Salman for that slight smile in the Battle Of Galwan teaser are missing the point. That isn’t casual, it’s composure. It’s calm aggression. It’s the look of a soldier who understands what he’s walking into and refuses to panic when the enemy is right in front of him,” Tehseen wrote.

He further explained that the scene captures the mindset of a trained soldier who has mentally prepared himself for the realities of combat. Expanding on his interpretation, Tehseen referenced the film’s dialogue to highlight its underlying philosophy.

“When a soldier steps onto the battlefield, there are only two outcomes: he either wins and protects his nation, or he sacrifices himself for it. For a soldier… both are victory,” he stated, adding that the teaser establishes a worldview where fear has no place.

About Battle of Galwan

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The film features Salman Khan in the lead role, alongside Chitrangada Singh. The supporting cast includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal.

While the film was earlier expected to release around Eid 2026, the makers have now confirmed April 17, 2026, as its theatrical release date.