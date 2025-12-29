Salman Khan’s first post after birthday bash is for fans, prays for their health and happiness

Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27 and marked the occasion with a grand yet private birthday celebration at his Panvel farmhouse. However, unlike previous years, the superstar skipped his customary birthday wave from the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, a tradition eagerly awaited by thousands of fans. The absence was attributed to security concerns and threats surrounding the actor. Salman Khan's 60th birthday celebration was a star-studded affair attended by family and industry friends.(sunil khandare)

Salman thanks fans on social media

While fans gathered outside Galaxy hoping for a glimpse of their favourite star, Salman chose to connect with them virtually. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a relaxed picture from his farmhouse, dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and a checkered hat. Along with the photo, he penned a heartfelt message thanking his fans for their unwavering support. “Thank u for all your love n good wishes, means a lot. God bless u all wit health n happiness,” Salman wrote.

The post instantly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with love and emotion. One fan wrote, “Love you Bhaijaan ,” while another expressed disappointment over missing the traditional wave, saying, “Bhai, fans ke baare mein bhi socho, birthday ke liye aapki ek jhalak ke liye bahut dur dur se aate hain (Brother, please think about the fans too. They come from very far away just to catch a glimpse of you on your birthday)” Another comment read, “Love U Bhaijaan So Much”

Salman's birthday bash details

The birthday bash itself was a star-studded affair, attended by Salman Khan’s close family and friends from the film industry. His parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan arrived together, while sister Arpita Khan Sharma attended with husband Aayush Sharma and their children Ahil and Ayat. Arbaaz Khan was seen with his wife Sshura Khan and their newborn daughter Sipaara. Other family members spotted included Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan and Sohail Khan’s elder son Nirvaan Khan.

Several industry colleagues also joined the celebrations. Randeep Hooda arrived with his wife Lin Laishram, who is expecting their first child. Genelia Deshmukh was seen with her sons Riaan and Rahyl. Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, producer Ramesh Taurani, actors Tabu and Huma Qureshi, Nikhil Dwivedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, among others, were also in attendance.

Salman's upcoming work

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Based on the book India’s Most Fearless 3, the film revisits the intense 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, focusing on the brutal hand-to-hand combat fought with sticks and stones.

Salman will be seen portraying a rugged, battle-hardened soldier, a role being described as one of his most intense performances in recent years. Battle of Galwan is slated for a theatrical release during Eid 2026, adding to the anticipation surrounding the superstar’s next big-screen outing.