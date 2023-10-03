Battle of the beasts: Soon in theatres near you

Clash of the titans will soon be the reality of the box office with several big Bollywood projects ready to lock horns. And it has left the industry worried about it putting a dent on the great run of Bollywood films in theatres. We take a look at few of the high profile clashes:

Dunki Vs Salaar

Prabhas' Salaar will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki this year

Christmas weekend will witness possibly the biggest box-office clash of the year, with Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire—helmed by K.G.F hitmaker Prashanth Neel —and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki—helmed by Rajkumar Hirani—expected to release on December 22. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that producer Vijay Kiragandur’s companywill be releasing an action project alongside an SRK film. In 2018, a similar clash was seen between K.G.F Part 1 and Zero.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue Vs Thank You For Coming

Actor Akshay Kumar’s next film will coincide with Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Thank You For Coming. Mission Raniganj is based on late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s first successful coal mine rescue mission, and the latter is a multi-starrer chick flick.

Singham Again Vs Pushpa 2

It’s going to be an Independence Day clash for actors Ajay Devgn and Allu Arjun. The makers of Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule have announced that the film will release on August 15, 2024, a date that was already locked by filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Singham Again.

Sam Bahadur Vs Animal

The release date of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been pushed from August 11 to December 1, this year. The film Sam Bahadur, a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, is slated to release on the same date.

Aamir Khan’s next Vs Welcome To The Jungle

Putting an end to his acting hiatus, Aamir Khan is all set to begin shooting for his next project. While the details have been kept under wraps, the untitled film is expected to release around Christmas ‘24 (December 20). Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in theWelcome franchise, is also slated to release during the same time. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Disha Patani and Paresh Rawal.

Ganapath Vs Yaariyaan2 Vs Tejas

A lot is in store for film buffs later this month, with a clash of (three) titans expected. Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is set to collide with Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas and Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan 2 duringNavratri, all slated to release on October 20.

