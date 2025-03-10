Ben Affleck's priceless parenting moment at a sneaker convention is one for the books: ‘I have the money. You’re broke!’

Ben Affleck is known for his stoic roles on-screen and has a surprisingly down-to-earth approach to parenting that has recently caught the public's attention. During a trip to a sneaker convention in Los Angeles with his 13-year-old son, Samuel, the Oscar-winning actor shared a parenting moment that many could relate to. While the convention offered plenty of high-end sneaker options, a pair of $6,000 Dior Air Jordan 1s caught Samuel’s eye; when he asked for them, his father's response resonated with many. Ben Affleck with son Samuel at a Lakers game

Upon learning the hefty price tag of the shoes, Affleck quipped, “That’s a lot of lawns you gotta mow there,” prompting laughs from onlookers and Samuel himself. Affleck didn’t stop there, teasing his son further, saying, “You only like them because they’re expensive.” Samuel quickly retorted, “No, they’re tough! I’ve always said they look good.” The clip, which was posted online, quickly went viral, with many commenting on how down-to-earth and real Affleck’s response was.

The interaction between father and son continued to be a topic of conversation even after the convention. A few days prior, at the South by Southwest premiere of his new film The Accountant 2, Affleck joked about Samuel's attitude toward the $6,000 shoes. “That’s what happens when you tell a motherf—er they have to mow the lawn. All of a sudden, they don’t want those shoes,” he laughed, sharing the humorous reality of his parenting style. He continued, “He’s like, ‘We have the money.’ I’m like, ‘I have the money. You’re broke!’”

The viral moment sparked reactions from fans online, with many sharing their own relatable experiences. One commenter wrote, “Love his response. Our son said that same thing, only once: ‘you guys have money.’” Another shared, “That is absolutely an awesome reaction!” Others chimed in with, “I have the money, you’re broke 😂😂😂... his broke lil best friend xoxo. That’s what having kids is like 😝,” and “😂😂😂😂😂 he’s so real and humble.”

Affleck’s candid, relatable approach to parenting continues to resonate with fans.