‘Best Toxic poster so far’: Tara Sutaria’s first look for Yash’s film beats Kiara Advani-Nayanthara according to fans

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has been in the news for the past few months for her personal life. After dating Aadar Jain for 3 years, their break-up in 2023 and Aadar’s wedding to Alekha Advani, Tara made headlines for having found love again in Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya last year. The two seem very much in love and are having a gala time exploring life together. But today we have an important update about Tara’s professional life. Makers of her next film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups , starring Rocking Star Yash in the lead, have dropped Tara’s first look poster as Rebecca. And fans just can't get enough!

Tara Sutaria’s first look has been unveiled after Kiara Advani’s poster as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth and Nayanthara’s first poster as Ganga. Along with the new poster, Yash shared, “Introducing Tara Sutaria as REBECCA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie.” Tara looks absolutely ravishing as she rocks shoulder-length hair and an off-shoulder gown, with a gun in her hand and an intense look on her face. Well, netizens have shared their thoughts on Tara’s new poster of Toxic and a majority believe that this is the best poster yet.

One such netizen claimed, “Okay I think this might be my fav poster so far, looks real and certainly not AI’d….,” whereas another wrote: “She looks sooooo good here!!!! This is the best poster I have seen so far for Toxic. I’m excited!” A comment read, “Only poster which looks somewhat real and not like face plastered on mannequin,” whereas another shared, “The best poster so far. Her eyes and posture scream AURA!” Meanwhile, many other fans are claiming that Tara is ‘Hollywood material’. One such fan stated, “She has that old Hollywood vibe to her, very classy,” while another wrote, “she is hollywood material in terms of looks.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas, is set to arrive in theatres on March 19. It will clash with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s much-awaited spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2.