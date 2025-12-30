Tara Sutaria exposes paid PR after AP Dhillon concert, BF Veer Pahariya shares unseen video: ‘Truth always wins’
This year, Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria was majorly in the news for her love life — she reportedly found love again in actor Veer Pahariya after break-up with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain. Her fans were delighted and wished her all the love! But last weekend rumours of trouble in paradise began doing the rounds after Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage for his Mumbai concert amid the singer’s One of One India Tour. In viral videos, it seemed as though Veer was upset about Tara and AP getting close. This narrative was further pushed in the comments by trolls. Tara later shut down the ‘false narrative’, slamming ‘clever editing’. Well, in her new Instagram stories, Tara has exposed the alleged negative PR campaign against her whereas Veer has shared an unseen video from the concert.
In the viral video, Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon shared a friendly hug and a kiss on the cheek while Veer Pahariya apparently looked upset. However, in a new unseen video from the concert, Veer can be seen vibing to AP and Tara’s performance, cheering for his girlfriend like a supportive partner. The clip was originally shared by Orry and reposted by Veer, with the caption: “The truth always wins (What the media will never show you).”
Tara, on the other hand, shared a reel posted by a content creator, exposing the negative PR campaign which was apparently being run after the concert. The content creator was allegedly approached to post a video defaming Tara and AP, with talking points provided. Thanking the content creator, Tara shared, “Thank YOU for speaking up and sharing how this is PAID PR and done to malign my reputation. Disgusting that they have made a list of derogatory captions and told creators to share this urgently!!!! SHAMEFUL.” In screenshots, the ‘derogatory captions’ included the following phrases: “We owe a public apology to Aadar Jain and Veer Pahariya for all the trolling they faced because of Tara Sutaria; Ab samjh aaya isiliye baki boyfriends ke saath breakup hua Tara ka; Tara Sutaria=Snake+Money emoji; Veer was traumatized by his gold digger girlfriend.”
Along with this screenshot, Tara shared, “These are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages. All to malign my image, ruin my relationship and career? SHAMEFUL and sick. Clearly seeing people happy hurts those that aren't. Will not stop sharing the truth. See it for yourselves.”
On the film front, Tara will next be seen in Rocking star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.