Tara Sutaria exposes paid PR after AP Dhillon concert, BF Veer Pahariya shares unseen video: ‘Truth always wins’

This year, Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria was majorly in the news for her love life — she reportedly found love again in actor Veer Pahariya after break-up with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain. Her fans were delighted and wished her all the love! But last weekend rumours of trouble in paradise began doing the rounds after Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage for his Mumbai concert amid the singer’s One of One India Tour. In viral videos, it seemed as though Veer was upset about Tara and AP getting close. This narrative was further pushed in the comments by trolls. Tara later shut down the ‘false narrative’, slamming ‘clever editing’. Well, in her new Instagram stories, Tara has exposed the alleged negative PR campaign against her whereas Veer has shared an unseen video from the concert.

