Bhai meets Raj and DK? Salman Khan’s next film could be an action-comedy

Salman Khan might soon be teaming up with filmmaker duo Raj & DK for a high-energy twist to his iconic screen persona. The actor is allegedly in early discussions with the creators of The Family Man and Farzi for a large-scale action-comedy. The project aims to blend Salman’s trademark charisma with Raj & DK’s sharp, witty storytelling style — a collaboration that already has fans buzzing. Salman Khan; Raj & DK

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Salman Khan has heard the basic idea and has shown interest in it. It’s an action-comedy, but it will also present Khan in a slightly different space. However, he is yet to give his final nod to the project.”

If the deal goes through, the filmmakers are planning to mount the film on a big scale, offering a fresh flavour of entertainment beyond the typical Bollywood masala formula.

What’s next for Salman Khan While fans wait for an official announcement, the project’s timeline will depend on the actor’s busy schedule. The source added, “If everything falls into place and Salman comes on board, the makers are looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2026. At the moment, it’s all about aligning creatively and locking the script.” The collaboration remains in the discussion stage for now, with confirmation expected only after Salman’s final go-ahead.