Bhai meets Raj and DK? Salman Khan’s next film could be an action-comedy
Salman Khan’s next could be the collaboration fans didn’t see coming. The megastar is reportedly in talks for a slick action-comedy; here's everything to know
Salman Khan might soon be teaming up with filmmaker duo Raj & DK for a high-energy twist to his iconic screen persona. The actor is allegedly in early discussions with the creators of The Family Man and Farzi for a large-scale action-comedy. The project aims to blend Salman’s trademark charisma with Raj & DK’s sharp, witty storytelling style — a collaboration that already has fans buzzing.
A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Salman Khan has heard the basic idea and has shown interest in it. It’s an action-comedy, but it will also present Khan in a slightly different space. However, he is yet to give his final nod to the project.”
If the deal goes through, the filmmakers are planning to mount the film on a big scale, offering a fresh flavour of entertainment beyond the typical Bollywood masala formula.
What’s next for Salman Khan
While fans wait for an official announcement, the project’s timeline will depend on the actor’s busy schedule. The source added, “If everything falls into place and Salman comes on board, the makers are looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2026. At the moment, it’s all about aligning creatively and locking the script.” The collaboration remains in the discussion stage for now, with confirmation expected only after Salman’s final go-ahead.
Battle of Galwan gears up for release
Before that, Salman will be seen in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under his banner, Salman Khan Films. Based on true events surrounding the 2020 border clash, the film co-stars Chitrangada Singh and promises a gritty, patriotic performance from the superstar. Battle of Galwan is set for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026.