Bhediya duo Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee reunite, hug in viral video; take a look

Airports may be all about hurried check-ins and long security lines, but leave it to Bollywood to turn them into reunion spots. Varun Dhawan, who has been busy with promotions for his upcoming romantic drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari , recently ran into his Bhediya co-star Abhishek Banerjee at the airport. The unexpected meeting quickly turned into a mini Bhediya (2022) reunion, much to the delight of fans and paparazzi.

Varun cut a sharp figure as he walked through the terminal in a crisp white jacket layered over a grey t-shirt, paired with beige pants. Brown boots and sunglasses tied the look together, cementing his airport style credentials. But the moment that truly caught attention wasn’t his outfit — it was the warm hug he shared with Abhishek, a co-star he clearly still shares an easy camaraderie with.

A Bhediya bond that lingers The hug sparked nostalgia for fans of Bhediya, where Varun played Bhaskar, a contractor who turns into a werewolf after a bite under a full moon, while Abhishek stole scenes as his cousin Jana. Their chemistry, both comic and emotional, became one of the film’s highlights. Seeing them together again reminded many of the quirky creature-comedy.

Meanwhile, on the work front… Varun’s upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set for release on October 2. The trailer teases a twisted love story where Varun and Janhvi Kapoor pretend to be in love to make their exes (played by Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra) jealous. Naturally, chaos follows — catty confrontations and a mess of emotions that eventually pull Varun’s character toward Janhvi’s Tulsi Kumari. The ensemble also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Abhishek, meanwhile, continues to make waves not just as an actor but also as a casting director. Recently, he opened up about how the #MeToo movement reshaped Bollywood, saying in an interview with Mid-Day: “I had a very strict rule in my casting company that nobody could go and meet an actor outside the office space. And if you're meeting them outside office space, you're not meeting them as a casting director. If I get to know that you've met an actor at some coffee shop for casting, you're fired.”