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Big Mistakes Review: Dan Levy’s Chaotic Crime Comedy Lands Laughs but Loses Logic

Set in suburban New Jersey, the series follows Nicky, a tightly wound pastor hiding a relationship that could upend both his personal and professional life

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 01:51 pm IST
By Samarth Goyal
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Cast: Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, Abby Quinn, Elizabeth Perkins

Creators: Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott

Rating: 2.5 stars

Laurie Metcalf and Dan Levy in a still from Big Mistakes

There’s a certain expectation that follows creators who strike gold early. After the global success of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy returns with Big Mistakes, a chaotic crime-comedy co-created with Rachel Sennott. Positioned as a star-driven follow-up in the streaming era, the show attempts to blend dysfunctional family comedy with a spiralling crime plot—but rarely finds the balance it’s chasing.

Set in suburban New Jersey, the series follows Nicky, a tightly wound pastor hiding a relationship that could upend both his personal and professional life. He’s pulled back into family chaos when his domineering mother Linda—midway through a mayoral campaign—insists he and his sister Morgan procure a meaningful gift for their ailing grandmother. What begins as a simple errand quickly derails when Morgan impulsively steals a necklace from a shop, only for the siblings to discover it belongs to a dangerous criminal network. From there, they’re unwillingly dragged into a world of gangsters, secrets and escalating consequences.

Also Read | The Night Agent Season 3 review: A popcorn political thriller, but one that finally feels like it

The good

More frustratingly, character motivations are often thin or inconsistent. Nicky’s role as a pastor, for instance, rarely informs his decisions in meaningful ways, while several supporting arcs feel underdeveloped or forgotten altogether. A late-season twist aims to shock but instead raises more questions than it answers, undermining whatever narrative cohesion the show had built.

The verdict

Big Mistakes thrives as a dysfunctional family comedy but falters as a crime narrative. It’s entertaining in bursts—thanks largely to its cast and dialogue—but the lack of narrative logic prevents it from fully landing. There’s potential here, especially if future episodes lean more into character than chaos. For now, it remains an uneven yet watchable misfire.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Big Mistakes Review: Dan Levy’s Chaotic Crime Comedy Lands Laughs but Loses Logic
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Big Mistakes Review: Dan Levy’s Chaotic Crime Comedy Lands Laughs but Loses Logic
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