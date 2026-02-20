The Night Agent Season 3 review: A popcorn political thriller, but one that finally feels like it

Season 3 finds Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) deeper in Night Action operations than ever, chasing a case that starts as a manhunt but spirals into a conspiracy of money, politics, and hired killers. As he teams up with a relentless journalist, the trail circles back to fixer Jacob Monroe, whose shadow has loomed since season 2.

When The Night Agent first dropped on Netflix in 2023, it slipped in quietly and then exploded into one of the platform’s most-watched thrillers, powered by old-school espionage intrigue with a bingeable rhythm. Season 2 then expanded the canvas. Now, with season 3, the series circles back with sharper intent and surprising confidence.

The good This is the show’s most assured outing yet, with tighter writing, sharper stakes, and pacing that’s genuinely addictive. Every episode peels back a new layer of corruption without losing clarity, balancing globe-trotting action with grounded character beats. Basso grows into the role, revealing a more vulnerable Peter whose past and motivations finally receive meaningful exploration.

The ensemble cast elevates the material with new additions blending seamlessly, as their presence lends the narrative emotional weight. Action sequences remain high-energy and inventive. And while the show never sheds its slightly pulpy DNA, the storytelling feels mature enough to sit comfortably alongside genre staples, rather than merely existing as a guilty pleasure.

The bad Old habits die hard. Some action scenes feel overly choreographed, and those miraculous last-moment escapes stretch credibility. A few convenient plot turns remind you this is escapist television first, realism second. Rose’s absence leaves a noticeable emotional void, even if it makes narrative sense. At times, it leans heavily on twists, risking fatigue in its later stretch.