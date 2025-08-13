Blackpink's Jisoo finally drops the full jungle-themed video for new song Your Love; here's everything to know

Blackpink might be knee-deep into their Deadline tour, but the members’ solo magic is still in full swing. This week, Jisoo decided to take a little detour from the stage, straight into the jungle as she released a new music video. On August 12, the K-pop icon dropped a much-awaited, dreamy video for her song Your Love on YouTube and across social media. In just a few minutes, she managed to melt hearts with this tender, jungle-themed video. Blackpink's Jisoo

The reactions were, as always, rather positive. “The queen of kpop coming to drop another iconic video 🔥🔥 we love to see it,” read one comment on X. One more BLINK comment claimed, “Your love by Jisoo — visuals are EVERYTHING, this is cinema!” Other fans seemed to share the sentiment. “10/10 from my side,” said one, while another claimed, “Oh she's a bop.”

What is Blackpink up to?

While fans are hitting replay on the teaser, there’s even more Blackpink news stirring the pot. According to Soompi, citing an industry insider, all four members — Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo — are preparing to release a mini album later this year. The group has reportedly already completed their album jacket photoshoot and is putting the finishing touches on production. The insider revealed: “BLACKPINK has to release an album within the year. The original goal was to release it in October, but the schedule has been changed. They plan to release it in November and, if possible, perform on stage.”

YG Entertainment is keeping mum for now, promising that official announcements will come later. But between Jisoo’s jungle-set romance and whispers of a group comeback, BLINKs have more than enough reason to keep their calendars wide open.