BLACKPINK's Lisa finds out about new album's leak on live chat with fans; netizens react, ‘She looks so hurt’

For K-pop fans, live broadcasts are usually a safe space to connect with their favourite artists as well as getting a glimpse into their creative process and personal life. But during a live session on February 25, BLACKPINK’s Lisa found herself caught off guard when an unexpected revelation disrupted what was supposed to be a fun and exciting moment. While teasing details about her highly anticipated solo album Alter Ego, Lisa engaged with fans about the album’s merchandise, the creative journey behind her music, and the thrill of finally sharing her work. However, the mood shifted dramatically when a fan comment informed her that the album had allegedly leaked online. BLACKPINK's Lisa

At first, Lisa seemed taken aback, blinking in disbelief as she read the message aloud. “It’s leaked though, really? What?” she questioned, her expression shifting from confusion to visible disappointment. Looking towards her team member Alice for reassurance, Lisa seemed to grapple with whether it was just a cruel joke or a harsh reality. As the realization settled in, the disappointment on her face was unmistakable. The album, scheduled for an official release on February 28, had been one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Fans, who had been eagerly counting down the days, were outraged by the breach. Social media erupted with frustration, with Blinks voicing their anger over the situation.

“Lisa took over a year preparing for her new album and flying around the world to record it but here you are justifying your claims that it's normal and LEAKING MUSICS is part of pop culture??? you must be stupid and don't you know she hates spoilers??!!!” wrote one furious fan. Another added, “She did not deserve to find out this way… this is so messed up.” Many also sympathised with Lisa, calling out the unfairness of the situation. “She put her heart into this, and now it’s out like this? Unfair doesn’t even begin to describe it.” Fans also pointed out how visibly upset she was during the live broadcast. “Whoever did this really has no heart, she looks so hurt.” “The way she looks so hurt… this is actually devastating.” The overwhelming support from fans made it clear that Lisa’s listeners stood by her, condemning the leak and demanding better protection for artists and their work.

Despite the emotional blow, Lisa composed herself and continued the broadcast, later surprising fans with an unexpected reveal—her new solo lightstick. Taking out a sleek, custom-designed box, she presented the item, which immediately received praise for its aesthetic and alignment with her personal brand. While Alter Ego is still set to drop on the decided date, the leak has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the moment.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s star power continues to shine beyond music, as she earns praise for her upcoming role in The White Lotus Season 3. But for now, fans are standing by her side, hoping she can still fully enjoy the moment she worked so hard for.