BLACKPINK's Lisa just revealed her favourite Taylor Swift song, and it's a fan-approved favourite!

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, BLACKPINK’s Lisa opened up about her love for Taylor Swift, revealing a lesser-known detail about herself: She’s a die-hard Swiftie. During a candid conversation with her White Lotus co-star Tayme Thapthimthong, Lisa shared which Taylor Swift song she’s most likely to queue up during karaoke — and it’s a fan-approved classic! When asked about her go-to karaoke song, Lisa didn’t hesitate: “For me, I’ll go for Taylor Swift,” she said. “You Belong With Me.” The choice of this fan-favorite track from Swift's Fearless album highlights just how deep Lisa’s admiration for the pop superstar goes. It’s clear that Lisa not only enjoys Taylor’s music but holds a special place for her work in her heart. La Lisa and Tayme Thapthimthong in The White Lotus

Lisa’s admiration for Swift isn’t new. In March 2024, the Thai rapper attended one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Singapore, where she had the chance to meet the 14-time Grammy winner backstage. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Lisa posted a picture of herself with friendship bracelets, adding the caption: “Had such a blast at The Eras Tour! Amazing performance💘 @taylorswift.” It was a moment that cemented Lisa’s status as a proud Swiftie, and it’s clear she had a memorable time at the show. Lisa has also spoken highly of Swift’s impressive live performances. In an interview with Elle in August, she praised Taylor's ability to perform solo for hours, saying, “She’s incredible! Singing alone on a stage for three and a half hours is crazy…I maybe could do it with a lot of practice.”

In addition to her admiration for Taylor, Lisa continues to make waves in her own career. Recently making her acting debut on the hit show on Season 3 of The White Lotus, she’s also seen major success with the release of her new album, Alter Ego. Both fans and critics have praised the album, which has solidified Lisa as a multi-talented force in the entertainment world.