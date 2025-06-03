Blake Lively drops 2 claims against Justin Baldoni in trial prep for March 2026 courtroom showdown

The latest twist in the simmering Blake-Baldoni legal drama, is: *drumrolls* — her dropping two of her claims against her It Ends With Us arch-nemesis. Now before you raise your eyebrows, no these aren't the sexual harassment claims which are essentially the kingpin of Blake's entire case. On June 2, Blake requested a withdrawal and dismissal of her claims against Justin, citing intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Blake Lively's legal team has decided to drop 2 of her claims against Justin Baldoni, ahead of March 2026 trial(Photos: X)

So has she had a change of heart, seeing the freefall Justin's career and reputation has taken since this saga broke out into the public scene? That's an easy no.

Blake's lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, in a statement to PEOPLE asserted, "Once again, this is a routine part of the litigation process that is being used as a press stunt. We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage".

But Justin's legal team has their own story to tell. The emotional distress claims have reportedly been pulled back by Blake, in the possibility of an order being issued as per which Blake would have to "identify her medical and mental health care providers", including access to therapy notes and relevant medical information, reveals a letter penned by Justin's lawyer Kevin Fritz, addressed to Judge Lewis J. Liman in U.S. District Court Southern District of New York. The letter also curtly concluded, "Ms. Lively cannot have it both ways".

Now as far as Blake goes, she "continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims", asserted her lawyers.

Blake and Justin had previously collaborated on the doomed 2024 film It Ends With Us, the official adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. Following the film's release, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, alleging sexual harassment and claiming he initiated a preemptive smear campaign. Justin denied the accusations and responded with a $400 million countersuit against Blake, her husband Ryan, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and her agency Vision PR, Inc., alleging defamation, civil extortion, and other charges. The trial is scheduled for March 2026.